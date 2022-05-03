LATEST: PSNI confirm investigation launched after ‘misogynistic material circulated’ against south Down DUP candidate Diane Forsythe - ‘this vile material is motivated by an inherent misogynistic prejudice’

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Lyons said: “Diane Forsythe has been the victim of a libellous and malicious campaign to damage her good name and an attempt to bully a young female candidate as she attempts to put herself forward for public service.

“The latest misogynistic material which has been circulated is not only false but outrageously offensive.

“This vile material is motivated by an inherent misogynistic prejudice and designed to undermine Diane’s character.

South Down candidate Diane Forsythe

“It is shameful that political opponents, unable to rival Diane’s intellect or political arguments, would stoop to this level.”

The DUP statement adds that “all South Down candidates should issue a clear statement of condemnation of this outrageous and sustained attack on Diane’s character”.

Mr Lyons adds: “None of our candidates will be intimated or meekly stand by whilst their character is attacked by faceless trolls.

“The matter has been reported to the police but separate legal action will be taken against anyone sharing the material.”

When asked for an update on the claim, Superintendent Norman Haslett, Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander, said: “Police have received a report of a defamatory message being circulated and an investigation has now been launched.