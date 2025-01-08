Latest: PSNI make statement as man arrested after body found in hunt for missing Belfast man John George

John George

The PSNI have released a statement saying they were yesterday made aware that a body recovered in Spain is believed to be that of missing man John George.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, from west Belfast, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14.

The father of two was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr George’s family at this distressing time.

“Our dedicated Family Liaison Officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies.

“I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their enquiries to please contact us on 101.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk and information will be shared with Spanish Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds that information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

On Tuesday evening Mr George’s father Billy was told by Spanish police that they believed they had found his son’s body.

It also emerged overnight that a 32-year-old man has been arrested.

Formal identification of the body is expected to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast solicitors KRW Law, who are assisting Mr George’s relatives, said in a statement on behalf of the family that they are distressed but also relieved at the latest development.

“It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body,” they said.

Mr George’s parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin – along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland – were involved in the search operation.

The statement said a murder investigation has been launched and appealed for privacy for Mr George’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

“They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages of what is now a formalised murder investigation.”