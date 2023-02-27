The news comes as media outlets last night reported that an unverified message from the "IRA" was posted on a wall in Londonderry.

Police have previously said dissident terrorists the New IRA is their primary line of inquiry.

It says: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

DCI John Caldwell of the shooting. It is understood Det Ch Insp Caldwell's young son was present when he was targeted.

This morning Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan said: “Police are aware of the claim of responsibility.“We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation.

“On Friday we confirmed that we were treating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry was the New IRA.”

In a Tweet UUP Leader Doug Beattie says:”IRA making it clear they knew the threat to children but simply didn’t care. Sick & depraved individuals. #NoGoingBack”.

The chilling news comes as police were granted more time to question a suspect in the shooting of DCI John Caldwell, who remains critically ill after the attack in Co Tyrone on Wednesday when he was shot in front of his young son.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh where he coaches a youth football team and police believe the two gunmen involved fired multiple shots.

The PSNI have said they believe the attack was terrorist-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry.

There were gatherings in Beragh and Omagh on Saturday in solidarity with Mr Caldwell and his family.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 years, have been arrested in Co Tyrone in recent days in the attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday, detectives were granted more time to question the 43-year-old man who had been arrested on Friday

“A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”

Police have asked for the public’s help in the investigation, and have appealed to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101 or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.