Police last night arrested Duane Farry who absconded from police custody in Enniskillen on Monday evening, 27th November.

The public had earlier been advised not to approach him, but call the police.

The public are now thanked for their assistance to an earlier appeal to locate this man.

In a statement they said that following a comprehensive police operation, the 34-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area and is back in police custody.

He was arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

In their original appeal the PSNI on Monday 27 November said that Mr Farry ‘absconded from police custody at approximately 6.50pm this evening, Monday 27th November, while being dealt with for a medical issue’.

Inspector Brown said: “Duane Farry was arrested earlier today on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

“He is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, of thin build, with blonde hair and multiple tattoos to both arms. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white t-shirt, and was handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.

“We are advising the public to not approach this man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Police would also appeal directly to Duane hand himself in.

“I want to reassure the local community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”