A suspicious object was found in Innisfree Gardens, in Strabane, at about 10.20pm yesterday (Monday).

Police have revealed that cordons in the area have now been lifted and residents have returned to their homes.

It emerged that the suspicious object was” nothing untoward” but a number of other items have been taken away for further examination.

It is understood a police search was taking place in the area when the security alert began.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance,” the PSNI said.“Cordons have now been lifted, and the Innisfree Gardens area is accessible by road again.“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1874 of 21/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has raised concerns after residents of Innisfree Gardens faced major disruption during a security alert into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The West Tyrone MLA said: "Last night saw more disruption for residents of Innisfree Gardens until the early hours of the morning.

““Searches in the area turned into a security alert with two controlled explosions, thankfully leading to nothing untoward being found.

““But the outworking of this has been people forced from their homes again on a cold and wet Monday night. It’s the last thing anybody needs.

““We raised people’s concerns and frustrations directly with the Police area commander yesterday evening and late into the early hours of this morning.

““Events in recent days, starting with the the reprehensible bomb attack in Mount Carmel Heights, have caused chaos in our communities.