LATEST - Sum of cash taken from ATM machine after it is forced open in early hours of today

Detectives are investigating a theft of cash from an ATM in the Tempo area in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 15th March).

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT- 1 min read

Police say that it was reported that the door of the ATM at a shop on Main Street of Tempo – outside Enniskillen – “had been forced open and a sum of cash was taken”.

In a statement they add that enquiries are at an early stage and detectives would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 246 of 15/03/23.

Meanwhile a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

A cash machine. Picture by PA
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The news comes as detectives investigate the attempted theft of an ATM in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh in recent days.

It happened in the early hours of March 14.

