Police have charged a 32-year old suspect after a masked man smashed his way into a home in Ahoghill and pointed a gun at a child.

Detectives were investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Ahoghill on Monday 30 December.

They have now charged a 32 year old man with aggravated burglary, trespassing with a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of class B and C drugs.

The suspect was to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 1 January.

The aggravated burglarly took place in the Laurel Park area of Ahoghill. Photo: Google.

Speaking yesterday, police gave more details on the crime and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Erskine said that shortly before 7.45pm on Monday 30 December, police received a report that a man smashed the glass of a door at a property in the Laurel Park area before entering the property.

“It was reported that the intruder, who had his face covered, then pointed a gun at the male householder and a female child. The householder then left the property with the child,” the detective said.

A man aged in his thirties was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and stealing, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch."

The public can call police on tel 101, quoting reference number 1481 of 30/12/24.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport