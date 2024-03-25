Lawyers welcome significant step forward in progressing more than 6,000 PSNI and staff data breach civll claims

PSNI on foot patrol in south Belfast . Arthur Allison: Pacemaker

More than 6,000 civil cases are being brought against the PSNI chief constable, following the publication of information on around 9.500 employees on a public website in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The leaked data included initials, departments and locations for all currently-serving officers, with the then-chief constable Simon Byrne revealing that this information was in the hands of dissident republicans.

The High Court has now granted a Group Litigation Order (GLO) to assist in the management of the litigation workload.

Philip Gordon of Edwards and Co. Photo: Ryan Ward Film & Photography

A partner at Edwards & Co solicitors has described the court’s decision as “good news” for all those affected, and said it will “allow for swift management of thousands of claims from officers who had some personal and work details publicly revealed” last August”.

Philip Gordon, said: “This is an important ruling from the High Court. It will cover more than 6,000 cases being brought against the chief constable as a result of the unprecedented data breach.

“The Order will be capable of delivering effective and swift management of the claims included in the GLO. All other cases are stayed until the GLO litigation has concluded.

“This is good news for the officers and civilians we represent and indicates measurable progress in the case.

"We will be back in the High Court on the 26 April for a review hearing and the court has already indicated to the parties that, if possible, they should work towards a full hearing on liability in June.”

Mr Gordon added: “Each claim will still have to be considered individually in terms of the appropriate damages, taking into account that each plaintiff will have been affected differently. It may take some time after a liability hearing to deal with each individual case, but we are committed to getting every client the best possible result.”