​Leading loyalist Winston Irvine will find out next month if he is to stand trial for allegedly having guns and ammunition in the boot of his car.

The 48-year-old and his co-accused Robin Workman, 52, face charges connected to the haul of weapons seized in Belfast 18 months ago.

Preliminary enquiry proceedings against the pair were adjourned today to allow defence lawyers more time to examine the case against them. It is understood that prosecutors have compiled more than 1,000 pages of evidential material.

Irvine, of Ballysillan Road in the city, and Workman, a self-employed joiner from Shore Road in Larne, were arrested following an alleged exchange in June 2022.

Both men are charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

Police claim Workman transported the guns in his van to a meeting in the Glencairn area.

Previous courts were told that officers stopped Irvine’s car a short time later at Disraeli Street.

Two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition were discovered inside a leather Calvin Klein holdall in the boot of the vehicle.

Irvine has denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.

Workman was arrested the same day following a hospital appointment in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Detectives believe he was the driver of the van involved in the alleged handover.

The case against the two accused includes CCTV evidence and statements from forensic scientists.

Both men were due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for a preliminary enquiry to establish if they will be returned for trial.

However, Workman’s solicitor, John Greer, argued that the hearing could not go ahead at this stage.

Mr Greer told the court defence representatives needed more time to go through “voluminous” papers served by the prosecution.

The judge agreed to an adjournment and listed the case for a further hearing next month.