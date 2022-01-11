Leaked email appears to show lockdown booze fest

Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for an evening gathering, ITV reported.

Mr Reynolds said they should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite England being under tough Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson “should be ashamed” following further claims of rule-breaking at No 10, which she described as “despicable”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street

The prime minister (pictured) imposed the first lockdown to combat Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors.

The email from Mr Reynolds relates to an event said to have taken place on May 20 2020.

Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged last week when Dominic Cummings, a former senior aide to Mr Johnson, said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” were likely to be against the rules and “should not happen”.

The Sunday Times and ITV have alleged the prime minister attended the event with his wife, Carrie Johnson.