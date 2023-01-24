NI Victims' Commissioner Ian Jeffers

​Ian Jeffers was in London on Tuesday to hear a debate in the House of Lords where amendments to the controversial legislation were being proposed.

Mr Jeffers said: "I think it ignores the fact that victims and survivors aren't front and centre of this conversation.

"If we are to get reconciliation in here, and if we are to help our victims and survivors and look forward, we need to include them in this conversation to find a solution.

"Two hundred plus amendments have been tabled, some by the government some by the opposition, and I can't honestly see it making much difference. I think government are hell-bent on pushing this through."

In a previous statement, the commissioner described the bill as “fundamentally flawed,” as added: “There seems to be this narrative at play that seeking truth, justice or accountability means victims and survivors want to hold Northern Ireland back. This is wrong and it is not a fair representation of them. What they want is for their rights to be respected”.

Meanwhile, a number of relatives who had loved ones killed during the Troubles, including Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, staged a protested outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast ahead of the Westminster debate.

Mr Finucane accused the UK government of ignoring victims and said the proposed legislation “runs contrary to international law and human rights obligations”.

Mr Finucane, whose father Pat was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989, said the legislation is unamendable.

“That’s not just my view, it is the view of many human rights and legal practitioners, academics, human rights organisations and the Irish government,” he said.