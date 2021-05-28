Legal battle begins over landill ‘stench’

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Judicial review proceedings are being taken against public bodies in a bid to ensure the eradication of odours at the Mullaghglass facilities.

Lawyers said the situation has led to more than 100 complaints from those “plagued” by the smells.

They claim the relevant authorities have failed in their statutory duty to the residents affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge is directed against both the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Noeleen McAleenon, one of those living in the area, is behind the legal action.

She said: “My neighbours and I have been suffering this odour and its effects for far too long now. The odour is so strong it keeps me up at night. I have not been able to have my grandkids come to visit me for months now.”

Mrs McAleenon has now instructed Phoenix Law over the alleged failure to properly stop the emissions.

A representative of the firm, Harry Robinson, said: “These issues are causing considerable harm to local residents and the wider environment at large.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council have informed us of their reasons for not issuing an abatement notice in response to the nuisance odour per their statutory duty. By failing to take the action necessary to eradicate the odour in question, these public authorities are allowing the considerable harm to the local community and the wider environment to continue.”