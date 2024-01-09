Legal bid to have private prosecution against loyalist activist Jamie Bryson reinstated

​The UK’s private security industry regulator is mounting a legal bid to have a private prosecution against loyalist activist Jamie Bryson reinstated.

Jamie Bryson.

Mr Bryson was previously charged with making a false statement in connection with an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

Long-running proceedings brought against him by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) were dismissed by a District Judge in August last year. But the Court of Appeal was told today the regulatory body believes that decision was legally wrong.

Tony McGleenan KC, for the SIA, contended that if its challenge succeeds the case against Mr Bryson would continue. “(The prosecution) should proceed,” he submitted.

Mr Bryson has represented himself through a court battle stretching back over five years.

In 2018 the SIA issued a summons against him over claims of providing false information provided to the authority.

An invoice allegedly created by JJ Security Services, a company where Mr Bryson was a named director, formed part of the inquiries. Previous courts heard it detailed five men being provided for six hours, at a rate of £15 per hour, at a bonfire event.

In his reply to the SIA the high-profile activist stated that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information. Mr Bryson faced a charge of making a false statement to the authority.

Denying any wrongdoing throughout the case, he argued that the SIA’s powers did not extend to Northern Ireland. It was also contended as part of his defence that the chair of the body lacked the power to delegate authority to investigators who examined his alleged activities.

Based on doubts about the validity of the process, Mr Bryson succeeded in having the case against him dismissed at the Magistrates Court level.

His application for a direction of having no case to answer was granted.

The District Judge has since set out a series of questions so that the Court of Appeal can assess if she made the right decision.

At a preliminary hearing today Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan stressed the need to deal with the case as soon as possible. Mr Bryson told her: “I’m happy to expedite the matter.”

Listing the appeal for full hearing in March, Dame Siobhan advised both sides: “This is an issue of statutory interpretation, to determine the legality of the prosecution in the first place.”

Following the hearing Mr Bryson was critical of the decision to appeal.

“This is, of course, another huge waste of taxpayers money by the SIA,” he claimed.

“However, I welcome the opportunity for the Court of Appeal to determine the vital matters I have raised for the first time.