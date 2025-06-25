Lesley Howell’s family say there’s ‘no joy’ after Hazel Stewart appeal bid fails

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:42 BST
Hazel Stewart
The family of murder victim Lesley Howell has said there is “no joy” after double killer Hazel Stewart failed in a bid to have her prison sentence reduced.

In a statement, the family said they are continuing to live with a life sentence as they deal with Stewart’s “ongoing attempt to evade justice”.

Stewart, 62, was refused leave at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday to appeal against the length of her sentence for killing her policeman husband and the wife of her former lover.

She is serving a minimum 18 years behind bars for the murders of Constable Trevor Buchanan, 32, and 31-year-old Lesley Howell in 1991.

Ms Howell’s daughter, Dr Lauren Bradford-Clarke, watched the court proceedings via videolink.

A statement from the family said: “We’re relieved that this stage of the legal process has concluded, but there is no joy. No celebration.

“The Court of Appeal’s decision today, upholding all previous rulings, confirms what we’ve known all along.

“We’ve always maintained our confidence in the original judgment and the overwhelming weight of expert opinion supporting our case.”

The statement added: “While this decision offers some reassurance, we recognise that there’s no true end or closure.

“This is a life sentence, and we must continue to live with the pain caused by Hazel’s ongoing attempt to evade justice.

“Nothing will bring our mum back. We have no appeals. No paroles. No release date.

“The cycle of appeal after appeal shows Hazel’s complete lack of remorse and her refusal to take responsibility for her actions.

“My beautiful mum’s memory will not be shadowed by this, and we will continue to love and honour the person she was.”

