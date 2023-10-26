Baroness Hoey said her sister Elizabeth who lives near Augusta in Maine was subjected to a lockdown on Thursday."Yes, she's about 20 miles from where the awful shooting was," Baroness Hoey said on Thursday afternoon. "I've just been speaking to her and even though they're 20 miles away, because they haven't got the suspect yet, everybody's been told to stay indoors."Maine is seen as one of those quite wonderful winter resort type places, full of forests and such a quiet peaceful place," she added. "So I think the shock from these shootings will be huge, because in the past such shootings have more often taken place in urban areas in more southern areas."Dr. David Hume, broadcaster and Ulster Scots historian, told the News Letter the news was "extremely disturbing" and that it was "a terrible loss of life"."Maine is an area where lots of families do have connections with Northern Ireland, going back to the early migrations of the 18th century," he said. "So our thoughts would be with everyone affected by this tragedy and particularly from the Ulster Scots community point of view.“There have been a number of projects in Maine to highlight the connections with Northern Ireland, with the state having its very own Belfast and Bangor.”Anthropology Professor Barry H. Rodrigue, who is from Lewiston and describes himself as Scots-Irish, told the News Letter it is "a tremendous sadness I share with the victims and their families in Lewiston and Maine".