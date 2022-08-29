Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The row happened after PSNI officer Paul Bloomer, who is Co-Chair of the PSNI LGBT Network, announced the apparent change in uniform policy on Twitter.

“We’re proud to say that this week our Police Service changed it’s policy on uniform items,” he said. “This means all officers have agency over their gender presentation. Men, women & those with non binary identities may wear either hat. A small but meaningful step forward for equality.”

Asked to clarify if there had been a change in policy, the PSNI did not challenge the claim. Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd responded: “It is important that officers and staff in the Police Service of Northern Ireland represent all communities and that we promote fairness and inclusivity in the workplace.

Reports that the PSNI now allow male and female officers to wear uniform caps designed for the opposite gender has sparked debate on social media.

“Currently, our officers have the opportunity to speak to management and discuss their uniform so that they may be issued with corporate items appropriate to their role, that best fit their personal circumstances.”

However not everyone was impressed with the news, with one MLA claiming that such matters were taking attention away from tackling crime.

DUP Upper bann MLA Jonathan Buckley responded: “I’m sure you all feel great. Everyone can stand around and clap each other on the back in the, ‘politically correct brigade’. How about getting on with the real issues affecting people such as tackling drugs, theft and crime?”

His comment provoked almost 600 comments in response. Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson, an openly gay man, slammed the DUP MLA and accused his party of exacerbating poverty levels by preventing the restoration of Stormont due to the dispute over the NI Protocol.

“This Tweet says it all about DUP priorities,” Mr Tennyson said. “Relaxed about rising destitution and soaring waiting lists, but incensed at the smallest gesture of inclusion.

“Lecturing others about how to do their jobs while refusing to do their own. Brass-necked and tin-eared.”

Another critic was journalist and lecturer Leona O’Neill. “DUP man refusing to sit in Stormont, criticises police officers who work day and night in often hugely challenging environments for being progressive,” she said, “Tells them to get on with ‘the real issues’. You couldn’t make this stuff up.”

However loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson came to Mr Buckley’s defence.