Liam Kelly ‘humbled’ to be appointed new Police Federation chairman

Liam Kelly will replace Mark Lindsay who is retiring from the PSNI.

Mr Kelly graduated with an honours degree in law before joining the police in 1994 and was promoted to sergeant in 2005.

He promoted to inspector in 2007 and has been a full-time federation official since 2018.

New Police Federation chairman Liam Kelly

Mr Kelly said he is “immensely proud, humbled and honoured” to have received the unanimous support of the PFNI’s central committee.

“I will continue to work tirelessly for officers and be a strong voice and advocate for them across a whole range of issues,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to Mark for his leadership of the PFNI over the last seven years. He implemented positive change within the organisation and undertook many initiatives to assist and support our members in both practical and meaningful ways.

“Officers knew Mark had their back and best interests at heart. His experience, knowledge, insightful contributions and forthright advocacy were greatly valued by his colleagues.

“As he retires, I want to personally thank him for his long service and wish him well for the future.”

Mark Lindsay said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chair of this great organisation. Alongside my colleagues, I have always endeavoured to represent the views of police officers who day and daily make an enormous and often under-appreciated contribution to our society.