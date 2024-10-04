'Life should mean life' for killer of toddler Ali Jayden Doyle says DUP figure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DUP councillor has called for the strictest possible punishment in law to be meted out to the man who killed toddler Ali Jayden Doyle.

Clement Cuthbertson was speaking as the case came before the courts again this week, ahead of a judge’s decision on what the killer’s sentence will be.

Darryn John Armstrong admitted murder of the two-year-old girl on May 21.

This automatically entails a “life sentence”, meaning the offender will be liable to recall to prison for his entire life if he breaks terms of his release or commits more crimes.

Ali Jayden Doyle

But the judge has yet to set the minimum sentence he will serve; this is due to happen at a later hearing.

The toddler died of head injuries at a house in the Dungannon area in 2021.

Dungannon DUP man councillor Cuthbertson said there had been a “public outcry” over the case.

"I think a life sentence should mean a life sentence if it’s murder, and particularly in this case, of a defenceless child,” he said.

"Murder deserves the strongest possible sentence the courts would have in their power. I think it should be the longest sentence they’re able to get.

"Murder of a child should attract the longest possible custodial sentence available.”

The latest instalment in the case was heard on Thursday in Belfast Crown Court, and saw prosecution and defence make submissions to judge Mr Justice McAlinden ahead of his future sentencing.