Blake Newland was attacked at Woodland Walk in Limavady around 9.35pm on Friday. Another man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as stable. Photo: Pacemaker

The 17-year-old died after being attacked and stabbed at Woodland Walk in the town on Friday evening.

An injured man aged in his 50s was also located in the area and is being treated in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six men were arrested for questioning with five remaining in custody on Monday afternoon.

Blake Newland

One of the men arrested, aged 29, was released on bail pending further enquiries.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has expressed her “profound shock and sadness” following the murder.

She said: “A 17-year-old boy should be enjoying a full and vibrant life, but this senseless attack has stolen his future and devastated all those who knew and loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Limavady is in shock and rightly concerned about this happening in an area of families and older people.

“I hope those responsible will be brought to justice. Anyone with any information, please contact the police on 101.”

Among the many tributes paid to Blake on social media, one friend said: “Wee critter had a heart of gold will be missed”.

Another said: “Will always love you Blake Newland. You’ll be the brightest star in the sky the night bro. Hope we all do u proud and you have a good laugh at us all up there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake’s grandfather Henry McElwee posted a message on Facebook, saying: “A life taken too soon. love Grandad Henry. Xxx you will always be in my heart as well as many others too, Your mummy Toni and daddy Simon and families will all miss you so much. Rest in peace.”

Another friend said: “I can't believe he’s gone...such a caring son and brother ...my thoughts are with you all at this hard time ..he will never be forgotten.. X.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said officers had initially responded to a report of a man in his 50s being stabbed, but “located Blake who was also seriously injured with stab wounds in a nearby house”.