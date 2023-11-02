Linfield fan accused of breaching football banning order by attending three games questions if charges should stand

​​A lawyer for a Linfield fan, accused of breaching a Football Banning Order by attending three of his side's matches, has asked if the charges should stand as the Order was under appeal at the time.

Court report

Jay David Thompson (21), of Braeside Grove in Belfast, is charged with the breaches on August 12, August 15 and August 18 this year.

Linfield played away to Dungannon, at home to Glenavon and away to Ballymena on those respective dates.

The defendant was in attendance at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today.Thompson had received the three year Football Banning Order at Ballymena Court in July this year.

That court heard he lobbed a water balloon at fans at a Larne versus Linfield match on Friday April 21 this year - the night the home team were presented with the Irish League title trophy.

He had also been ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service.

He had admitted a charge of throwing an article 'capable of causing injury' and being disorderly but a charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

Thompson had then appealed the Football Banning Order and on August 29 a judge dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Order.

At court today it was heard the defendant accepted being at the three matches in August but that they were between the Banning Order being handed down and the appeal.

A defence lawyer said he wishes to establish if the Banning Order had merit between being handed down in July and appealed at the end of August.