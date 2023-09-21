News you can trust since 1737
Linfield fan, banned from matches after throwing water balloon, back in court accused of breaching order

​​A Linfield fan has been accused of breaching a Football Banning Order by attending three 'regulated' matches.
By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Court reportCourt report
Court report

Jay David Thompson (21), of Braeside Grove in Belfast, is charged with the breaches on August 12, August 15 and August 18 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court today and, with the defendant not in attendance, it was adjourned to October 5 to get his attitude to the charges.

Thompson had received the three year Banning Order at Ballymena Court in July this year after the court heard he lobbed a water balloon at fans at a Larne versus Linfield match on Friday April 21 this year - the night the home team were presented with the Irish League title trophy. He had also been ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service.

He had admitted a charge of throwing an article 'capable of causing injury' and being disorderly but a charge of resisting a police officer.

At the July court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "extremely dangerous" to throw items into a crowd which could include men, women and children.

The judge added: "I think the safest thing is to keep him away from football. It would send a very clear message to all the other supporters who go to football matches, if you throw things into the crowd then you can expect to receive a Football Banning Order."

He added: "I take a dim view. There must be deterrence involved in this sentence. I am going to make the Football Banning Order for a period of three years.

"It is as mush a deterrence to others as it a punishment to you. So if anyone reads about this case in the media they should be under no illusions.