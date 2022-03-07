Lisa Dorrian murder examined in new BBC NI documentary series

Lisa Dorrian went missing from a Co Down caravan park in 2005. Photo: Pacemaker

The story of Lisa’s disappearance from a caravan park in Ballyhalbert in 2005 is the first of four documentaries examining the deaths of four young women in mysterious circumstances spanning more than 40 years.

Twenty-five year old Lisa was last seen in the holiday village in Co Down on February 28.

Her body has never been found despite extensive police searches over a number of years.

The BBC’s ‘Murder in The Badlands’ series will also focus on the murders of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser, whose body was discovered in Ballypatrick Forest, Ballycastle in 1988, Arlene Arkinson from Castlederg, who went missing after a night out in August 1994 and Marian Beattie who was murdered after attending a charity dance near Aughnacloy in 1973.

Police investigating the murder of Lisa, who lived in Bangor, have carried out more than 400 searches, made a number of arrests and taken several hundred statements to date but have still not made a significant breakthrough.

The Lisa Dorrian episode features interviews with family members, investigating police officers, journalists who have been covering the story and criminologists.

One of the most poignant contributions is an emotional tribute to her much-loved sister from victims’ rights campaigner Joanne Dorrian.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the PSNI investigation, told the programme-makers that he does not believe Lisa’s murder was pre-planned.

He also and remains convinced “that a small number of people hold the key” to her disappearance.

The Dorrian family suffered one of a number of disappointments over the years when a major search operation in June 2021, at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert, revealed no evidence in relation to Lisa’s disappearance.

At that time, D/Supt Murphy appealed to anyone who was involved in disposing of Lisa’s body to come forward, and added: “Not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress”.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s family has posted pictures on social media of a new ‘Garden For Thoughts’ opened in Bangor in Lisa’s honour.

Murder In The Badlands was made for BBC NI by Fine Point Films, in association with Cyprus Avenue Films. It starts Monday, March 14 at 10.35pm on BBC One NI.

