Lisa Dorrian reward: I don’t care if killer gets it – we just want Lisa back

More than £63,000 has been raised since the Gofundme.com appeal was launched on last month, and Lisa’s sister Joanne is looking forward to hitting £70k and then moving on to the next phase of the initiative.

As Joanne explained, the family is hoping to make use of the existing Crimestoppers facility, which allows for the confidential issuing of reward cash with no questions asked.

“We need to have a definite amount, we need to have an end figure,” Joanne said.

Twenty-five year old Lisa Dorrian was last seen in the holiday village of Ballyhalbert on February 28, 2005.

“I don’t want the whole campaign for Lisa to be about raising money, because Lisa’s campaign is about so much more than that. We have a plan in place but we need to firm it up with the police... and we hope to launch it with Crimestoppers.

“They have all the mechanisms in place, that if you anonymously give information you can still claim a reward without your identity being made known. You get a code and then you go to a bank, or a post office, and the reward will be there for you.

“You just give the code and nobody asks any questions. They can literally have the reward and walk away without anybody knowing who they are.”

Joanne Dorrian with D/Superintendent Jason Murphy during a police search operation at Ballyhalbert Holiday Park in April 2019. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Police and the Dorrian family believe she was murdered although her body has never been found despite extensive searches over a number of years.

Joanne said the reward is now a potentially life-changing amount of money that could be too tempting to resist for someone who has been withholding key information.

“We need to make sure people know about those safeguards. At the minute, people think they have to come to me, and that is fine if they are comfortable doing that, but.. I need them to know that there are other avenues that they can contact confidentially and be assured of their anonymity, and that they will be able to collect this reward.

“I can hand on heart say that I honestly don’t care if it is the killer – I just want Lisa back. That’s how little I care just as long as they give us the information.

“I don’t care if it is her murderer who picks up this reward, we need Lisa back.

“I don’t harbour those kind of angry feelings towards them. I am satisfied that I am living a good life – I’ve done everything I can for Lisa – and there is no way that they could be having peace on Earth. That is the way I see it.”

The Gofundme appeal got an unexpected boost when Lisa’s story came to the attention of US-based businessman and reality TV star Barrie Drewitt-Barlow.

Much to the Dorrian family’s delight, Mr Drewitt-Barlow donated £50,000 to make up the bulk of the reward.