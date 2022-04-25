In a post on social media, Joanne Dorrian - Lisa's heartbroken sister wrote: "The reward is working guys, the trees are being shaken.

"I heard today that graffiti went up asking a certain person Where is Lisa Dorrian?

"He will be feeling this pressure. Let’s get the reward to £60k. Only £223 needed. Let’s keep the pressure on."

Since posting this update on Sunday evening the fundraiser has rocketed to £61,297 (in 12 hours).

Joanne's original post explaining her reason for the GoFundMe appeal says: "Hi everyone. My name is Joanne Dorrian and this gorgeous girl in the picture is my sister Lisa Dorrian.

"Lisa was murdered in 2005 in Ballyhalbert, Northern Ireland and her body was hidden by the murderer. Lisa has now been missing for over 17 years and with over 400 police searches we have not been able to find her.

"We have campaigned for 17 years to find Lisa and to get justice but have not achieved either……….yet. Today we are asking our friends, family, public and supporters to please help us in raising a reward to find Lisa.

Lisa Dorrian - family picture

"This reward will only ever be paid to someone if it leads to the recovery of Lisa’s body as that is our main priority.

"We believe there is someone other than the murderer who knows where Lisa lays now and can help us. If money is our only barrier then we ask you to please support this reward fund in any way you can. Every £1 will help us so much.

"Our mum died in 2015 with a broken heart after losing Lisa, her first born daughter and our wish is to lay them to rest together. We need to find Lisa and this reward is the next step in our campaign to try to do that. We have been so, so, so supported by the public and local community and we thank each and every one of you for your years of love and support but we need one more thing from you. Please help support us in any way you can towards the reward to find Lisa’s wee body. Please find out more or reach out to me on twitter or Facebook on @letsfindlisa

"If you have any other questions please reach out to me and I will so happily answer them. We wish we didn’t have to ask for financial support but money may be the key to finding Lisa and if everyone can give a little that can make such a massive difference to our campaign. Thank you for reading and caring about our sister Lisa.

"We can confidentially be contacted via www.lisadorrian.co.uk

"I will update here as things progress.

"All our love and thanks

"The Dorrian Family xxx"