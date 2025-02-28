The sister of missing north Down woman Lisa Dorrian has thanked those who came forward and "unburdened" themselves to her with information linked to her murder.

Ms Dorrian’s father John and sisters Joanne and Michelle stood alongside PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman at police headquarters yesterday in the latest appeal to find her.

They later spent time at a memorial bench dedicated to Ms Dorrian in Bangor, and at the grave of her mother Pat who died in 2015 without having seen her daughter found.

Police released CCTV footage of some of Ms Dorrian’s last known movements in Co Down on Thursday in the hope of jogging memories for information to help find her.

Lisa Dorrian's sister Joanne speaking to the media, during an appeal on the 20th anniversary of Lisa's disappearance, at PSNI headquarters in Belfast on 27 February. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

That has been supported by a £20,000 award for information from the charity Crimestoppers, and a new digital billboard and bus shelter campaign.

On the family's 'Let's Find Lisa' Facebook site today, they revealed that the appeal had resulted in three new phone calls and three new private messages.

Speaking about the new information, Lisa's sister Joanne told the News Letter she wanted to thank those who had contacted her.

“Thank you to those who have come forward with the information they have," she said. "I know they feel unburdened having spoken to me. All the information has all been passed onto PSNI”

Supporters on the site welcomed the new information.

"I truly hope they lead you to Lisa," said one.

"I hope you get Lisa home with this new information," said another.

"Please God let that phone call bring Lisa home," a third said. "You are always in my thoughts and prayers."

Shortly afterwards, the family added the following to the Facebook site: “The partners of these men [suspects] must know they are not living normal lives, they are not on social media, they don’t have normal jobs, living with a man who killed our sister. He could turn on you.

"They must be afraid at times, worried for their children. Woman to woman, I am begging them, come forward and tell us what you know. I have never broken a confidence and never will — we just want to bring Lisa home."

Troubles victims group SEFF, where Joanne works as an advocacy worker, issued a statement saying that it believes that "individuals involved with loyalist terror groups/‘paramilitaries’ were connected to the disappearance and murder of Lisa."

It added: "The people who spent that [last] weekend with her need to examine their own conscience and think about what Lisa went through. Think about what you have done to our family. Tell us where Lisa is."

North Down MP Jim Shannon told the News Letter he writes to the PSNI twice a year to ask for an update on the case.

He has heard many reports of what happened to Lisa - and there is a similar theme to them all.

"I think the rumors, or the stories, have a fairly consistent feeling throughout," he said.

Up until now the police have told him that they have their suspicions but don't yet have enough evidence to charge the suspects.

Finding her body could be a key breakthrough, because it could open further evidential opportunities, such as DNA of the killer, he said.

"But secondly, it would give Lisa’s family some closure.

"So the small bit of evidence anyone might have may not seem to be much, but it might just be the one that cracks the case," he added.

On Thursday the family issued a detailed appeal about those they believe are responsible.

“Twenty years ago, we lost our beautiful sister and daughter but, even more importantly, Lisa lost her life at the hands of people she knew and trusted,” they said.

They added: “On the night that Lisa was murdered she would have laughed and joked with these people.

“She would have been her loving, kind, funny self.

“She would never have imagined that they would have caused her harm, murdered her and then decided to put her body somewhere so that it would remain hidden for 20 years.”

“Twenty years of secrecy could end with a phone call, a letter, a message. Please tell us where Lisa is. We love you Lisa.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said on Thursday Ms Dorrian was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

“It’s believed she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning,” she said.

“Those who have information, but who are reluctant or frightened to come forward, must surely have a troubled conscience.