Lisburn hit-and-run collision: police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 18, left with ‘serious injuries’

By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th Jan 2025, 10:51 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision in Lisburn on Saturday night.

A teenage biker was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report that a motorcyclist had been struck by a silver vehicle at the junction of Moira Road and Ballycreen Drive just before 6.20pm. The vehicle did not stop.

"The motorcyclist, aged 18, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

The teenage biker was struck by a silver vehicle at the junction of Moira Road and Ballycreen Drive just before 6.20pm on Saturday night

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or a silver vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1213 of 18/01/25.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage."

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

