Liverpool car horror: Accused named as city man Paul Doyle, charged with GBH and dangerous driving

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade on Monday (26th). Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A man has been charged with seven offences after a car ploughed into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title victory.

Paul Doyle, 53, from West Derby, Liverpool has been charged with two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He’s also facing two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause GBH, two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious GBH with intent, and one count of dangerous driving.

He is to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (30th) to answer the charges.

The charges relate to six victims; two of the charges, one of wounding with intent and one of attempted GBH, relate to a child.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, told a press conference today (29th) that the investigation is at an early stage and a “huge volume” of evidence is being reviewed.

She said: “Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence. This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure that every victim gets the justice they deserve.

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.

“We know that Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters.

“Our thoughts remain with all of those affected.”

Ms Hammond warned criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial and said there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information or media online which could in any way prejudice the proceedings.

She said: “Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation.”

The charges come hours after police revealed the youngest person injured in the Liverpool city centre crash was aged just nine, while the eldest was 78 years old. Seven people remain in hospital out of 79 injured.