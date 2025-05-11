Local police officers praised after their actions uncover cannabis factory in Co Armagh

Police officers praised after cannabis factory uncovered

The actions of l​ocal policing officers have been hailed following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis factory in Blackwatertown village, Co. Armagh, in the early hours of Sunday. Detective Sergeant Dougherty from Serious Crime Branch, who is now leading the investigation, said: "Officers were in the area dealing with a report of a driver believed to be under the influence.

"Whilst searching for the driver, who had abandoned the vehicle prior to police arrival, they noted extremely loud music emanating from a residential property in the Main Street area.

"They attended the home to ask the occupants to turn down the music. The officers’ suspicions were raised by the behaviour of those inside. Permission was given for police to enter the property and a strong smell of cannabis was noted.

"Upon searching the property, officers located a total of approximately 200 cannabis plants alongside a number of vacuum sealed bags of cannabis buds, a large sum of cash, and drug-related paraphernalia.

"It was also noted that the electricity meter board had been tampered with and the supply bypassed."

Detective Sergeant Dougherty continued: "Two men, aged 43 and 54, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug, and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"The 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dishonestly using electricity. Both men remain in custody while our enquiries continue.

"Thanks to these observant officers, a substantial quantity of drugs has been prevented from reaching our streets and what appears to be a well-organised operation has been dismantled.