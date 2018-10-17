Lodge welcomes prison sentence for man convicted of burning down Orange hall

An Orange lodge in Co Donegal has welcomed the jailing of an arsonist who admitted burning down their hall four years ago.

At special sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court yesterday, Damien Murray, 36, of Admiran Park in Ballybofey, was sentenced to five years imprisonment, with the final three years of the sentence suspended.

Murray pleaded guilty to one count of arson in relation to the attack which destroyed Convoy Orange Hall in October 2014.

The Orange lodge based at the hall, which has since been rebuilt, has welcomed the outcome of the court case.

A spokesman for Thiepval Memorial LOL 1005 said: “Members are delighted that justice has been served and the individual responsible for such a destructive deed has been punished accordingly.

“Such sectarianism is to be condemned and we trust this sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who would contemplate such depraved criminality. For us, the page is now finally closed on this unfortunate occurrence.”

The lodge also expressed its appreciation to the Gardai for its role in securing the conviction, and to other lodges from across Northern Ireland, the border counties and further afield who supported them financially during the re-build process.

The new purpose-built Convoy Orange Hall opened in October 2016.

The spokesman added: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all those supported us through this process, including the Irish government and other stakeholders. As a lodge, we look forward to a prosperous and shared future in Co Donegal.”