Londonderry man facing New IRA arms charges is compared to Barney Gumble character from The Simpsons cartoon

The Simpsons cartoon - man facing arms charges has been compared to a character from the popular series

Gerard Anthony Kelly was likened to the television show’s town drunk Barney Gumble as a judge ruled that he can be released on bail.

The 48-year-old accused, of Victoria Place, was arrested earlier this month as part of a major police operation in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives, two electric detonators and two handguns were seized in searches carried out at properties on September 7. Sixteen PSNI officers sustained injuries when rioting broke out during the operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Kelly is allegedly linked by DNA from a bag located in a bin which contained some of the weapons.

He faces counts of possessing a firearm, ammunition and explosives with intent to endanger life.

His 26-year-old daughter, Shannon Marie Kelly of Creevagh Heights in Derry, has already obtained bail on similar charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During police interviews Gerard Kelly claimed he found the bag on the street and then dumped it in the bin without examining the contents. Although not suspected of being part of the New IRA, a Crown lawyer claimed he was part of a network used to store weapons on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

“He would be described as a facilitator, as opposed to an active member,” she submitted.

Disputing the prosecution’s assessment, defence counsel Stephen Mooney argued that Gerard Kelly has such a serious drink problem that he may not even remember the incident.

“He is a stooge, an alcoholic and a street drinker,” the barrister said. “It is perhaps indicative of how far those involved have fallen that they felt it necessary to involve an individual who is effectively the Barney Gumble of Derry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mooney suggested his client may have been “prevailed upon” because of debts he owed.

“He wasn’t on the police radar until he drunkenly fell into their lap due to a farcical enterprise which would be comedic if it wasn’t so serious,” counsel added.