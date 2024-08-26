Londonderry murder victim named as Montserrat Martorell (65) - police warn they will investigate social media posts that could prejudice case
The deceased was a Spaniard living in Northern Ireland.
Her body, with multiple injuries, was found in the bedroom of a house in Harvey Street in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday following a fire.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, the PSNI said they were trying to identify her, and her age could be anywhere between her 40s to mid-60s.
The PSNI said late on Monday afternoon that “a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite [in Belfast] for questioning”.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “From our inquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.
“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Martorell’s family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.
“We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.
“Our detectives are working at full pace to establish exactly what happened. At this stage, we are keen to speak with a white man, aged in his 30s, who was seen in the area wearing a grey jacket with hood up, blue jeans, trainers and a light-coloured shirt between 1am and 2am.
“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Martorell’s family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.
“Our investigation is at an early stage and inquiries are ongoing. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 225 24/08/24.”
The PSNI had previously said at the weekend: “We know this brutal murder has caused great concern, understandably, but we can assure you we are working at full pace to establish what happened and catch those responsible for this heinous and evil crime.”