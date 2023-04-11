The bombs were found in the City Cemetery in Creggan in the west of the city, after the a single suspect device was uncovered in the area at 6.30am.

The devices have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said: “All of these devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in yesterday's un-notified Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt.

An image showing at least one of the pipe bombs from the PSNI

"For a time today, during the public safety operation, our officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles. Two vehicles were damaged, but thankfully no officers were injured.

“The operation in the cemetery is now complete and police officers have left the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement from Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, the force said: "Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery - a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.

"Colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead on this investigation. Anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to call police, or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously.

"I want to thank my colleagues from across many departments who have been working tirelessly over the weekend and across Northern Ireland to ensure the community is safe.

"We understand today's operation caused disruption, in particular to those unable to access the City Cemetery. Public safety was our priority. We thank the public for their understanding, and our partners in the community for their support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 428 of 11/04/23.