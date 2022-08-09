Lorry driver to stand trial over cyclist death

Cyclist Martin Malachy Poland suffered severe injuries when he was stuck by a lorry on the A2 Annalong Road close to Kilkeel.

The collision occurred in the Ballymartin area, between the School Road and the Valley Road around three miles north of Kilkeel, shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Mr Poland was taken to hospital but the injuries proved fatal and he died less than one week later.

The fatal collision happened on the annalong Road close to Kilkeel

The road was closed for almost 24 hours while experts examined the scene of the collision.

Appearing at court in Newry yesterday was lorry driver Neil James McVeigh of Ballykeel Court in Ballymartin.

The 35-year-old is charged with causing the death of Mr Poland, who also lived in the Ballymartin area.

He is charged with dangerous driving contrary to Article 9 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995 and was committed to stand trial at the Crown Court sitting in Newry on September 15.