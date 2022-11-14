A lakeside Jetty at Lough Erne Resort

The five-star hotel, spa, and golf venue, is located on Lough Shore Road outside Enniskillen, and is one of the most elite resorts in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on Sunday, when a group of men turned up and disrupted a conference by the small right-wing National Party which was taking place.

Five people were taken to hospital.

The party, which operates mainly in the Republic and has no elected representatives, is strongly against immigration, abortion, and is skeptical of lockdown measures.

Tonight, the PSNI said officers “have charged a 34-year-old man with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence”.