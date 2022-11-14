The PSNI said it received a report of an altercation in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen shortly after 1pm on Sunday 13 November.

Police said that a conference had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out.Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The National Party, an all-Ireland far right party with no elected representatives, said that it was having its annual conference at the resort,

James Reynolds, Deputy Leader of The National Party, speaking after the altercation at his party conference.

In a video published online, Deputy Leader James Reynolds prefaced his address by condemning "the criminal attack on our assembly here today".

He claimed that those who had disrupted the conference held "the communist ideology".

And he received a standing ovation to prolonged cheering when he praised party members, some of whom he affirmed had been hospitalised "who held the line" in the face of the protestors.

In a statement the party said the attack was "an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the event from taking place, and [that it] honours the people who held the line, keeping women and children safe".

It added: "The far-left in Ireland feel entitled to bludgeon people...Why? Because the NGO sector and media establishment give it moral sanction. The same people demand 'hate speech' legislation to create a two-tier justice system where they are on top."

The party's website affirms that it is anti-EU, anti-abortion and that it opposes "unrestricted immigration, placing above all the preservation of national identity and culture as the bedrock of a principled patriotism".

There were unconfirmed reports that the altercation took place after a minibus of "antifascist" protestors arrived at the resort.

Lough Erne Resort said it was "an isolated incident" and that it is now business as usual.

