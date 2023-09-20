Loyalist feud accused told he cannot return to family home to help son with school work

The Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.

David Milligan, 43, sought permission to move back to Newtownards, Co Down in order to help with his son’s school work.

But Madam Justice Quinlivan identified insufficient reasons to vary the terms of his release.

Milligan faces charges of unlawful assembly and affray in connection with a gathering of up to 60 men in the town’s Weavers Grange estate on April 6.

Prosecutors previously claimed that he was one of the organisers and “second in command” during the events where a number of South East Antrim UDA signs were taken down from properties.

Police have linked the incident to a continuing feud between rival factions in the north Down area.

Milligan, whose address is not being reported, has already been released on bail to live at a location outside Newtownards.

The self-employed builder applied to vary those terms based on right to family life issues protected by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Crown lawyer Adrian Higgins argued that being able to assist with his son’s studies was not a good enough reason. But defence barrister Sean Doherty contended that his client’s absence was having a significant impact on the family.

He also stressed that Milligan emphatically denies any role or involvement in the incident at Weaver’s Grange.

The court was told a local councillor has already confirmed that the so-called feud has now “fizzled out”.

With more than a dozen men accused over the Weavers Grange incident, Mr Doherty claimed nine of them have been allowed to return to Newtownards.

However, refusing to vary Milligan’s bail terms, Madam Justice McBride said: “There needs to be a change of circumstances somewhat more significant than what has been put before me.