Loyalist feud in north Down once again in news after arson attack on house in Newtownards

A house has been torched in Newtownards, with the PSNI saying it may be linked to a loyalist feud.

There has been a dispute in north Down for over 18 months now, involving UDA-linked individuals.

At 12.40am this morning, the fire brigade were called to a blaze in Weaver’s Grange, a cul-de-sac of newly-built homes.

Weaver’s Grange has repeatedly been in the news in connection with the feud.

A general mural of the UDA (photo by Sion Touhig/Newsmakers)

In March 2023, 10 men were arrested in the area in connection "with attacks on homes by rival factions previously linked to the UDA" said police.

A month later a crowd of 50 or so gathered to remove South East Antrim UDA insignia.

Since then there have been petrol bomb attacks and arsons, drug seizures, and graffiti.

When it comes to this most recent incident, the PSNI said: “Officers attended and noted that the fire had caused extensive damage to the front door and smoke damage throughout the house.

"The Fire Service confirmed that this had been started deliberately when an accelerant had been poured over the door and through the letterbox.

“This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences for those in the neighbouring property. Thankfully, our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 40 of 17/11/24.