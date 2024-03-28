Loyalist murder victim's mother Ivy Lambert a 'trusted and beloved friend'

Ivy Lambert with a photo of her son Adam Lambert. SEFF image

Ivy Lambert’s son was shot dead by the UDA/UFF the day after the 1987 Enniskillen bombing – supposedly mistaken for a Catholic in an act of revenge for the IRA atrocity.

Mrs Lambert had been a member of a UDR welfare team that liaised with the family of murder victim Thomas Irwin, who was killed by the IRA in March 1986.

Thomas’s son, Canon Alan Irwin, said: “Ivy was a great source of solace, strength, and encouragement for my mother during that time that words seem inadequate to fully portray and was always a trusted and beloved friend.”

Canon Irwin described Mrs Lambert as a “remarkable lady,” and added: "When I attended my father’s inquest, Ivy was there for that added support, and with my mum, we will never forget her kindness towards us as a family.”

A member of SEFF, Mrs Lambert is fondly remembered by SEFF director Kenny Donaldson.

“As an organisation we are so very sorry to learn of the death of Ivy Lambert – a lady whose life touched the hearts of many,” he said.

"Ivy bore her pain with immense dignity and always chose to live life remembering the positive light Adam was within this world, even for the short time was here,” Mr Donaldson added.