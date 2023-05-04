Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co. Down.

​Ryan Johnston was granted bail but banned from entering towns at the centre of the dispute between rival factions.

The 29-year-old denies charges of threats to kill and affray in connection with events in Donaghadee on March 31.

Johnston, whose address cannot be reported, is accused of being among four men in a car who shouted menacing comments outside the complainant’s home in the Ashfield Drive area.

Some occupants of the BMW X5 jeep allegedly declared: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Police have linked that incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA gangs.

The court heard subsequent petrol bomb and arson attacks, including the setting on fire of 25 cars at a business park in Newtownards, are also connected to the in-fighting.

One faction has now regrouped in the town’s Weavers Grange estate, leaving local residents intimidated by their presence.

Police believe this unit may be planning further revenge attacks as part of the feud, it was disclosed.

Johnston also faces further unrelated charges of common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate alleged attack on a man at Ards Shopping Centre on March 31.

Defence lawyers stressed he denies any wrongdoing and suggested the case had been contaminated by references to other events.

His bid to be released from custody had been put on hold to obtain a full list of those facing prosecution over incidents linked to the feud.

Lord Justice McCloskey was told today that six people are currently charged with offences, while another three suspects are currently on police bail.

Based on the information provided, he held that any risks in releasing Johnston could be managed.

“On balance, in a borderline case, the scales are tipped in favour of granting bail,” the judge ruled.

Johnston must lodge a £2,000 cash surety, abide by a curfew and report to police as part of conditions imposed.