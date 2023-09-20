'Luckily no-one injured' when Newtownards home petrol bombed last night in 'reckless attack'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported to police at around 10.10pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of a property in the Glenbrook Road area.

Scorch damage was caused to the front door.

The statement adds that ‘Luckily no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information after a house was damaged during a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Tuesday night, September 20th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries into this incident are underway and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1920 of 19/09/23.