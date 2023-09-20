'Luckily no-one injured' when Newtownards home petrol bombed last night in 'reckless attack'

News you can trust since 1737
Detectives are appealing for information after a house was damaged during a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Tuesday night, September 20th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
It was reported to police at around 10.10pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of a property in the Glenbrook Road area.

Scorch damage was caused to the front door.

The statement adds that ‘Luckily no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences’.

Detectives are appealing for information after a house was damaged during a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Tuesday night, September 20th
Enquiries into this incident are underway and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1920 of 19/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.