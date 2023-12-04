Lurgan murder investigation: PSNI say victim has still not been identified ahead of post mortem
Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team said on Monday just before 6pm that they are continuing to investigate the murder of a man, “yet to be identified”, following an incident in the Edward Street area of Lurgan, on Sunday 3 December.
On Sunday police said they had arrested two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, on suspicion of murder, who are still in custody assisting with police enquiries.
Edward Street in the town was closed off on Sunday afternoon while officers conducted further enquiries.
A police cordon covered a number of surrounding housing estates.
Police forensic officers erected a tent in a housing estate close to Edward Street and detectives were carrying out door-to-door inquiries.
A burnt out car was seen nearby and forensic officers also searched an apartment in the vicinity.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Sadly a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas. My thoughts are very much with them. The post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow and we are also hoping formal identification of the victim will take place then.
“The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage to contact police. I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1”.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or readers can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/