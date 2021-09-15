Spice is a man made drug with many people experiencing unpleasant and unpredictable side effects such as the inability to move; breathing difficulties; heart palpitations; seizures and extreme anxiety

The drugs were discovered by the PSNI’s Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday in the Mourneview estate.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A successful house search for drugs in Mourneview this afternoon (Monday).

Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team says it has uncovered what appears to be the illegal drugs Spice.

“A quantity of what is believed to be ‘Spice’ seized.

“Significant risk and harm removed from the community.

“These drugs were destined for streets, schools and homes throughout Lurgan where your families and children would be the target.

“Drug dealing funds organised crime groups, with profits fuelling further criminality.

“A 20 year old male is presently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

“We will continue to work hard along with the community to tackle this issue.”

Editor’s Message:

