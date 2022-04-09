Luxury yacht used to smuggle £160m worth of cocaine to go under hammer

The MY Kahu was converted into a pleasure craft in 2010

Seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, ‘MY Kahu’ will be sold by Wilsons Auctions unreserved on April 27, meaning it will go to the highest bidder.

Currently berthed at Torquay Marina in England, MY Kahu is 120 ft/36.58m expedition yacht that was built in 1979 for the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Wilsons say she was converted in 2010 into a pleasure craft and has since travelled the globe including making multiple transpacific and transatlantic voyages.

Wilsons Auctions’ Government Contracts Manager, Mark Woods said: “We are delighted to manage the sale of this high-profile asset.

“It is reported that around £160m worth of cocaine was found on board MY Kahu and that is why the vessel is now being offered for sale by auction.”