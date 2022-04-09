Luxury yacht used to smuggle £160m worth of cocaine to go under hammer
A Belfast-based auction house will sell off a seized luxury 120ft yacht used to smuggle a reported two metric tonnes of cocaine to the UK.
Seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, ‘MY Kahu’ will be sold by Wilsons Auctions unreserved on April 27, meaning it will go to the highest bidder.
Currently berthed at Torquay Marina in England, MY Kahu is 120 ft/36.58m expedition yacht that was built in 1979 for the Royal New Zealand Navy.
Wilsons say she was converted in 2010 into a pleasure craft and has since travelled the globe including making multiple transpacific and transatlantic voyages.
Wilsons Auctions’ Government Contracts Manager, Mark Woods said: “We are delighted to manage the sale of this high-profile asset.
“It is reported that around £160m worth of cocaine was found on board MY Kahu and that is why the vessel is now being offered for sale by auction.”
Mr Woods added: “We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients.”