Lyra McKee 'killed accidentally' by 'republican volunteer' claim Saoradh

A group associated with dissident republicans has claimed 29 year-old journalist, Lyra McKee, was "accidentally killed" by an armed "republican volunteer" in Londonderry on Thursday night.

Revered journalist, Lyra McKee, was killed when she was shot during a riot in the city's Creggan estate.

The scene close to where Lyra McKee was killed. (Photo: Pacemaker)

"A republican volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RUC.

"Tragically a young journalist covering the events, Lyra McKee, was killed accidentally while standing behind armed Crown Force personnel and armoured vehicles.

"The blame for last night lies squarely at the feet of the British Crown Forces, who sought to grab headlines and engineered confrontation with the community," the statement reads.

The P.S.N.I. has launched a murder investigation into the shooting dead of Ms. McKee and they are also treating what happened as a terrorist incident.

The Mayor of the Londonderry and Strabane council area, John Boyle (S.D.L.P.) will be opening a book of condolence later on Friday.

Members of the public who wish to sign the book can do so in the Guildhall from 1:00pm onwards.