Lyra McKee murder: Eight men returned for trial on charges linked to night of killing

Lyra McKee

​Lyra McKee was shot dead on April 18 2019 and the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Peter Gearoid Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court both in Londonderry are charged with the murder on April 18 2019 and also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six other men, Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens, Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park, Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia's Walk and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens, all in Londonderry are all charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same night.

All eight had appeared at a Preliminary Inquiry at Londonderry Magistrate's Court last week when some of the alleged evidence against them was given.

Today District Judge Ted Magill ruled that any matters that had arisen in the course of the Preliminary Inquiry were 'clearly matters for the trial'.

A prosecution barrister submitted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the defendants were asked if they wished to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage none of them answered and Judge Magill ruled that constituted a no.