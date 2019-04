The P.S.N.I. has arrested two teenagers in connection with the murder of 29 year-old journalist Lyra McKee.

The two men were arrested by Major Investigation Team detectives under the Terrorism Act.

P.S.N.I. at the scene close to where Lyra McKee was shot dead.

The men, aged 18 and 19, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

There are no further details.