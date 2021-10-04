Lyra McKee murder: PSNI arrest 63-year-old man under Terrorism Act

Lyra McKee

The man was arrested in the Londonderry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where he will be interviewed.

Yesterday a 53-year-old man was charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.