Lyra McKee murder: Republican group Saoradh refuses to reschedule event on third anniversary of killing

Lyra McKee was murdered by dissident republicans three years ago

Dissident republicans will gather in the city cemetery for an ‘Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration’.

The pleas to rearrange the event were made because it falls on the third anniversary of journalist Lyra McKee’s murder by the New IRA in the city on April 18 2019.

On hearing that the gathering will go ahead on such an anniversary, the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “Honestly I have to say this lot is a bunch of wasters”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said they are people with “no support offering no future”.

Meanwhile, police investigating the murder have appealed again for information about her killing.

Detectives said they have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences, in relation to the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues.

“Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation.

“I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.

“While grateful for the considerable public support we have received, we still need the public’s help.

“If anyone has any information about the events which led up to Lyra’s murder, and they have yet to come forward, please contact detectives in absolute confidence by calling 101.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers charity completely confidentially 0800 555 111.”

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.