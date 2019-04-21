Lyra McKee: Murdered journalist's funeral to be held in St Anne's Cathedral

The young journalist who was murdered by the New IRA in Londonderry on Thursday night is to be laid to rest in Carnmoney Cemetery, Newtownabbey.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot and fatally wounded as she stood behind police lines observing rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Police have arrested two males aged 18 and 19 in connection with the killing.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the young journalist and author, and vigils have been held in her memory.

According to a family notice, Ms McKee's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 1pm in St Anne's Cathedral, Donegall Street, Belfast, followed by burial in Carnmoney Cemetery.