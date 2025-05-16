M1 reopens in both directions after closure for most of day due to overturned cattle lorry
Police released a statement just after 8pm today, Friday 16 May, to say the M1 routes both eastbound and westbound near Lurgan have now fully reopened.
There was huge disruption for much of the day after the lorry containing some 40 cows overturned this morning.
A number of injured cattle had to be put down as a result.
Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: "At approximately 5.30am, we received a report that a lorry containing approximately 40 cattle had overturned on the main carriageway.
“Officers along with other emergency services attended the scene and closed the road to ensure the safety of the public and welfare of the animals.
“One man, the driver of the lorry, sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A vet, along with specially trained officers attended the scene and humanely euthanised a number of cattle that had been badly injured.
“The road has since been cleared, the remaining animals have been removed and the lorry recovered.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience while we carried out this complex recovery operation."
Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 179 16/05/25.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/